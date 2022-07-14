Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $687.00

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (LON:MLC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 687 ($8.17) and traded as high as GBX 700 ($8.33). Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.17), with a volume of 16,158 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 687 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 687. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.80.
Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc Company Profile (LON:MLC)
