Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.
Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)
