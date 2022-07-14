Mint (CVE:MIT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Get Mint alerts:

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of payroll cards and related activities to government authorities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.