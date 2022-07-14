Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,282,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 35.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,250.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2,531.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock valued at $12,873,739. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,244.22.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.