Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,175.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,244.22.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total value of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $12,873,739 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,227.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,250.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,531.92. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.