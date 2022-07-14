MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.25.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $99.93 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $92.65 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

