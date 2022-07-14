Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $152.00. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.69.

Shares of NYSE MHK traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $123.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,148. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $211.74.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,936,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after buying an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 205.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,606,000 after purchasing an additional 308,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2,665.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 267,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,720,000 after buying an additional 257,926 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

