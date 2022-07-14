Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $18.43 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,760 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $252.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.41 and its 200 day moving average is $286.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

