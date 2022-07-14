Moneywise Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Moneywise Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average of $159.40.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.49.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

