MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 14,800.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded MonotaRO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. MonotaRO has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.35.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

