Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $189.20

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 189.20 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 190 ($2.26), with a volume of 544379 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194.10 ($2.31).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 550 ($6.54) to GBX 370 ($4.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. The firm has a market cap of £641.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2,156.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 231.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 253.59.

