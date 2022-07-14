Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH) Trading 0% Higher

Morgan Creek – Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:CSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.78. 1,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.77.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Creek - Exos Active SPAC Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.