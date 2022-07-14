Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13,583.69

Shares of Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of £135.84 ($161.56) and traded as low as £130 ($154.61). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £136 ($161.75), with a volume of 462 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 102.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is £135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is £136.67. The firm has a market cap of £530.26 million and a P/E ratio of 1,973.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 250 ($2.97) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mountview Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when they becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenancy, assured tenancy, life tenancy, and ground rent units.

