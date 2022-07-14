MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,388,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last 90 days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,789,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in MP Materials by 56.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after purchasing an additional 838,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP opened at $29.32 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $28.48 and a 1 year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.60.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

