MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 9,740.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Get MPC Container Ships ASA alerts:

About MPC Container Ships ASA (Get Rating)

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MPC Container Ships ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.