MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 19,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTN Group stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mobile telecommunications industry. The company provides data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, wholesale, and interconnect and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices. It also offers network as a service, which include subsea cables providing international connectivity services; terrestrial and metro fiber networks; data centers and cable landing stations; and FTTx, towers, and radio access networks.

