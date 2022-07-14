MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 19,600.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MTN Group stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. MTN Group has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.
About MTN Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MTN Group (MTNOY)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.