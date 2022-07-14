Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Up 6%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.

About Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF)

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Pennsylvania. It accepts savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as demand, time, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, commercial mortgages, personal, commercial equipment loans, as well as business and real estate loans.

