Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Trading Up 6%

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF – Get Rating) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $44.50. Approximately 1,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82.
About Muncy Bank Financial (OTCMKTS:MYBF)
