MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.69

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as high as $12.64. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 238,890 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.56%. This is an increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 446.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter.

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

