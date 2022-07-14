NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Stock Price Up 7.3%

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.40. Approximately 17,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 194,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$561.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$28.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.