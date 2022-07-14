National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

TRI stock opened at $104.92 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $123.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 87,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 54,243 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,742,000 after acquiring an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

