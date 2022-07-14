National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Boralex’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Boralex to a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$41.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$44.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.20 million.

Boralex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.