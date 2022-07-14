National Bankshares Downgrades Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) to Hold

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$109.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$127.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIH. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$122.20.

TSE TIH opened at C$96.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$110.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.17. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$93.25 and a 12 month high of C$124.25. The stock has a market cap of C$7.94 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$860.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$805.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 5.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.20, for a total value of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,529 shares in the company, valued at C$21,306,050.80.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

