Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 455,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 338,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. develops, produces, commercializes, and sells plant-derived, bio-active ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products in Canada. The company offers nutrition for athletes under the Natera Sport brand; mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; Hemp Foods under the CHII brand; products for dogs under the PawsitiveFX brand; and health and wellness products under the Natera FX brand, as well as products for the equestrian market under the Timer's Nutrition brand.

