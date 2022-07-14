Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 455,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 338,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56.
About Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP)
Further Reading
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturally Splendid Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.