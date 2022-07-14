Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.03.

NLLSF has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

OTCMKTS NLLSF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

