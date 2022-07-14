Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Up 7,400.0% in June

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 7,400.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

