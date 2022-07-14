Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.