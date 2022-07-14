Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the June 15th total of 415,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 326,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 292,590 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

