Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $94.85 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average is $88.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.64.

In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 759,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,183,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 534.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,611,000 after buying an additional 670,415 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,562,000 after buying an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $36,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.