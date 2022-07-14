New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 27.2% on Analyst Downgrade

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price traded down 27.2% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.00. The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. 1,708,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,569,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CSFB cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The company has a market cap of C$709.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.96.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

