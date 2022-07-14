New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Potomac Partners LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after buying an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.30 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $328.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

