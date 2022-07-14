NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.
NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01).
NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile (OTC:NLCP)
NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for NewLake Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewLake Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.