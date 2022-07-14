NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 7,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 25,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99.

NewLake Capital Partners (OTC:NLCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%.

NewLake Capital Partners Company Profile (OTC:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners is a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators. Founded in 2019, it is a triple-net lease REIT that acquires industrial and retail properties through sale-leaseback transactions, third-party purchases and build-to-suit projects. Its tenants are some of the leading operators in the U.S.

