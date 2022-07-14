Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.14

Shares of Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 42030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nitto Denko from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.16.
About Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
