North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ) Short Interest Update

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USMJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,366,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of North American Cannabis stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. North American Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
North American Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North American Cannabis (USMJ)
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for North American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.