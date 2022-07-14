Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 12,600.0% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,313,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 427,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 132,141 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSTC opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Northern Star Investment Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

