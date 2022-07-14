Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 20.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 21.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the first quarter worth $1,293,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth $387,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.47. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.