Norwood Financial Corp Purchases 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 145,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,573 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the first quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM opened at $111.91 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $109.30 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Citigroup upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.