NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.15

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and traded as low as $10.27. NSK shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 9,237 shares traded.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.92.
NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
