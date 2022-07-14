Nucor (NUE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 21st. Analysts expect Nucor to post earnings of $8.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NUE opened at $109.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.30. Nucor has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 48.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

