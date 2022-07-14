Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 193,153 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 5.9% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 122,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

