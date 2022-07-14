Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.90

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.90 and traded as low as $5.22. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 193,153 shares traded.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
