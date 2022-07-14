Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NAD opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

