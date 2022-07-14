Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 65.5% in June

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,100 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the June 15th total of 394,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NAD opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.