NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $379.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

