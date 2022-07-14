Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 167.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,337,000 after acquiring an additional 612,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 514.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 499,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,120,000 after acquiring an additional 418,451 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the first quarter worth $43,651,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 14.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,470,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,171,000 after acquiring an additional 189,767 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous dividend of $2.94. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

As of July 1, 2022, Oasis Petroleum Inc was acquired by Whiting Petroleum Corporation, in a reverse merger transaction. Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.