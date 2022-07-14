Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $301.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $247.59 and last traded at $247.59. Approximately 23,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 770,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.81.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $335,106,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.58. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

