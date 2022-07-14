Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Wednesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $334.00 to $301.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line traded as low as $247.59 and last traded at $247.59. Approximately 23,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 770,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.81.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,106,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,586,696,000 after purchasing an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.97 and a 200 day moving average of $287.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

