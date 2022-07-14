ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get ON24 alerts:

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $30,442.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 214,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,691.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,513 shares of company stock worth $479,222. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTF opened at $9.46 on Thursday. ON24 has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $40.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.26.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.