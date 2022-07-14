Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Short Interest Down 64.0% in June

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ONCR shares. Chardan Capital started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oncorus from $40.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCR. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncorus by 1,144.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 161,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oncorus by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 62,985 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.12.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Oncorus will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

