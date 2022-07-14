Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 754,800 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONCT. StockNews.com began coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 25.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.20% and a negative return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

