Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Short Interest Update

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the June 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OPWEF stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Opawica Explorations has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.47.
About Opawica Explorations
