Oppenheimer Comments on Charter Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charter Communications in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $29.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $29.74. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $30.01 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $36.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $52.37 EPS.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $663.47.

Charter Communications stock opened at $465.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $407.75 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $537.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.