Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Monday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OVV. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.84.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $63.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.51.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $32,054.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

