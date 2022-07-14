Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Trading Down 1.9%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 31,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 11,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONTTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 400 ($4.76) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($8.44) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 500 ($5.95) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.81.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

